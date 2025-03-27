TVS Supply Chain Solutions names R Vaidhyanathan as its Global CFO

Chennai, Mar 27 (PTI) The board of city-headquartered TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd decided to elevate R Vaidhyanathan as the new Global Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1, the company said.

The integrated supply chain solutions provider said in a company statement that the current Global CFO, Raviprakash Bhagavathula, will take over as the Head of Strategic Initiatives and will be based in Singapore. This decision was made at the company's Board of Directors meeting held in the city on Thursday.

Vaidhyanathan currently serves as the Deputy Global CFO at TVS Supply Chain Solutions and has held various responsibilities within the organisation.

He joined the company in January 2019 as Group Financial Controller and later became the CFO of the India business.

Under his leadership, the finance function has seen significant productivity enhancements, laying a strong foundation for growth and operational efficiency.

A member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Vaidhyanathan holds a postgraduate degree in management from the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.

Company Managing Director Ravi Viswanathan commented on the new appointments: "Vaidhyanathan's strong track record in driving financial performance, optimising cash flow, and fostering a culture of operational excellence has been instrumental in our growth journey. I am confident that his deep understanding of our business and strategic vision will help us continue to innovate and scale as we enter the next phase of growth." "We also express our sincere gratitude to Raviprakash Bhagavathula for his invaluable contributions as CFO since 2018, particularly for leading TVS SCS to a successful public listing. We look forward to his leadership in driving our strategic initiatives," Viswanathan added.