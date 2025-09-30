TVS Supply Chain Solutions North America targets USD 500 mn revenue

Chennai, Sept 30 (PTI) Supply chain management provider TVS Supply Chain Solutions North America has set a target to garner USD 500 million in revenue, building on a 20 per cent compounded annual growth rate in the last 4 years.

The city-headquartered company inaugurated a 2.25 lakh sq ft 'build-to-suit' facility in Waterloo, Iowa, expanding its footprint in the United States on Tuesday.

The new facility strengthens the company's ability to serve local manufacturers and key clients.

It would also enhance TVS Supply Chain Solutions' capability to deliver manufacturing support services, a company statement here said on Tuesday.

"Our new facility in Iowa embodies the future of supply chain management. With 95 per cent of its capacity already committed, the facility is a testament to the strong demand for our services and the trust our clients place in our capabilities," company MD Ravi Viswanathan said in a press release.

"Equipped with advanced automation and robotic technology, this facility is designed to maximise operational efficiency, reduce lead times and deliver unparalleled service quality," he said.

The inauguration ceremony was honoured by the presence of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, who recognised the facility as a key advancement in strengthening Iowa’s role as a vital hub for manufacturing distribution and supply chain innovation, the statement added. PTI VIJ ROH