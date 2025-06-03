TVS Supply Chain Solutions North American arm bags top supplier honour from John Deere

Chennai, June 3 (PTI) TVS Supply Chain Solutions, a provider of end-to-end supply chain services across multiple industries on Tuesday said its North American subsidiary has received the John Deere 'Partner-Level status' for 2024 under the company's Achieving Excellence Programme.

The recognition given by the company represents the higest supplier rating. TVS Supply Chain Solutions North America was selected for this honour in recognition of its outstanding quality, commitment to continuous improvement and focus on supporting John Deere's business objectives, the city-headquartered TVS Supply Chain Solutions said in a press release here.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions North America, Chief Commercial Officer Brad Dyer said, "Achieving Partner-level status for the second consecutive year is a significant accomplishment. It demonstrates our team's dedication to excellence and our ongoing commitment to providing innovative, high-quality supply chain solutions." "We look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship with John Deere," he added.

Suppliers participating in the John Deere's Achieving Excellence Programme are evaluated annually in several categories including quality, delivery, value creation and relationship management, the company said. PTI VIJ ROH