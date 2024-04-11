TVS Supply Chain Solutions reaches significant milestone at Hosur facility

Chennai, Apr 11 (PTI) TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd on Thursday said it has achieved supply of five lakh completely knocked down (CKD) kits to its major customer and two wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company.

The milestone was achieved at its dedicated warehouse facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

Commenting on the development, company managing director Ravi Viswanathan said in a statement, "It is a remarkable milestone that highlights the significance of our digital capabilities, scalability and adaptability that ensured we stayed in line with our customers' evolving requirements." "Through our value-added services we deliver world-class sub-assembly and kitting processes by utilising AI (artificial intelligence) and visual technology," he said.

The facility at Hosur measures 1.50 lakh sq ft and ensures defect-free dispatches besides preventing parts mismatch.

The completely knocked down kits supplied to TVS Motor Company are shipped to over 26 countries in Asia and African regions.

The Hosur production unit employs about 200 people of which 30 comprise women who are involved in primary and secondary packing of the CKD kits. PTI VIJ KH