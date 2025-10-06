Twid launches Twid UPI app to allow online payments using reward points

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Twid, a rewards-based payment network, on Monday launched the Twid UPI app, allowing users to make payments across the country using their reward points for both offline and online purchases.

With the new app, users can link and manage reward points from multiple banks, brands, and loyalty programs in one place, making these points easily accessible and usable like regular money. For the first time, users can also combine reward points with UPI payments at checkout-- turning points into instant savings and reducing out-of-pocket spending, Twid said in a statement.

Every UPI transaction made through the app will earn users "Twid Stars", which can be accumulated and redeemed across a wide network of merchant partners, enhancing the overall payment experience.

"Twid has scaled phenomenally well in the Online Merchant Payment ecosystem with the help of its ecosystem partners – issuers, merchants and acquirers. With the launch of this app, Twid is adding a new dimension to India’s offline merchant digital payments landscape by turning reward points into 365-day savings for scan & pay payments too," said Amit Koshal, Co-founder & CEO of Twid.

Backed by Google and Peak XV (Surge), Twid connects consumers, reward programs, and merchants, allowing users to pay with their accumulated reward points seamlessly.

Currently, Twid supports over 1 lakh online and offline merchants, including Swiggy, JioMart, MakeMyTrip, BookMyShow, Vi, and McDonald’s. The company has partnered with around 15 issuers, including IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, BOB Card, SuperCoin, Zillion, Jupiter Jewels, and CRED, with access to a reward pool exceeding USD 2.3 billion.

Twid plans to onboard 5,000 new merchants this year, aiming to expand the reach and usability of reward-to-cash payments across India.