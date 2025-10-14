Two Brothers Organic raises Rs 110 cr from 360 One, others

Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI) Agri startup Two Brothers Organic Farms on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 110 crore in a funding round led by 360 One Asset.

Rainmatter Investments, Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office and IGNITE Growth LLP also participated in the funding round, which will be deployed on manufacturing, marketing and brand building, farmer training, and expanding international reach, according to a company release.

The company started by farmers grows nutrient-dense, chemical-free food through regenerative farming methods. It offers over 100 products, including A2 cultured ghee and cold-pressed oils.

Its topline has reached an annual revenue of Rs 200 crore, and it is targeting to increase this to Rs 1,000 crore over the next few years.

"We are thrilled to have the support of such esteemed investors who align with our vision to make food systems more transparent and sustainable. Their conscious capital will help us to not only scale our manufacturing processes but also penetrate international markets," its co-founder Satyajit Hange said.

His brother Ajinkya, also a co-founder, said the company, which operates in an omnichannel way, aims to increase presence in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

"Their focus on regenerative agriculture and the transparency of their food system aligns with our values of responsible investing," Sumit Jain, senior fund manager at 360 One Asset, said.

Before this round, the company had raised Rs 58.25 crore in a Series A funding round. PTI AA DRR