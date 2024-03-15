Two-day NIFT conference focusses on sustainability, innovation

Ahmedabad, Mar 15 (PTI) The prestigious National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Gandhinagar in Gujarat organised an international conference on sustainability and innovation on Thursday and Friday during which 99 research papers were presented and three panel discussions were held, an official said.

Advertisment

In his address at the inaugural ceremony, NIFT Gandhinagar Director Dr Sameer Sood emphasised the deeply ingrained nature of sustainability in Indian society, dating back to nearly 4,000 years, a PIB release said.

The Vedas emphasised the importance of sustainability and introduced the concept of 'Panch Tatvas' for the planet's sustainable development, the release quoted him as saying.

He also referenced the ancient Indian concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - the idea of one world, one family - which inspired the theme for last year's G20 presidency hosted by India, it added.

Advertisment

Sood urged the participants to engage, learn, and inspire each other as they strive to build a future where sustainability, entrepreneurship, and cultural integration converge amicably, adding that those who protect nature are protected by nature.

During a panel discussion on 'Brand Bharat: Sustainability, Scale, and Skills', World Design Organisation president Pradyumna Vyas informed the audience how "Brand Bharat" played a pivotal role in shaping the global textile industry.

He discussed the role of design in sustainability, stressing the need for a holistic approach that communicates the correct value of products, whether handmade or machine-made, said the release.

Advertisment

Taking part in the discussion, Secretary-General of Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI), Chandrima Chatterjee, emphasised the industry's responsibility in sustainability, focusing on water and waste management.

"Overall, the panel outlined a path forward where sustainability, scale, and skills continue to define Brand Bharat in the global arena," said the release.

Two other panel discussions on 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047' and 'Ubharta Bharat: Udyamita se Udyog tak' were also held on Thursday.

Addressing the issue of youth involvement, Param Vir Chakra recipient Captain Yogendra Singh Yadav highlighted the critical need for skill development among the younger generation.

The youth must harness their skills effectively, which is essential for India's progress as it approaches 100 years of Independence, the release quoted him as saying. PTI PJT BNM