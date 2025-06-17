Two-day North East Power Conclave begins to foster regional collaboration

Guwahati, Jun 17 (PTI) The first two-day North East Power Conclave 2025 began here on Tuesday to foster regional collaboration, accelerate infrastructure investments, and address the unique opportunities and challenges faced by the region in its energy journey.

The conclave, organised by the Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA), aims to ensure sustainable generation, smart transmission and last-mile connectivity.

With a strong focus on green energy, modern transmission systems, and cross-state cooperation.

Nagaland Power Minister K G Kenye said on the occasion that the time has come for increased attention of industry groups towards the region.

''Nagaland is a state with a huge energy deficit and growing demand. We have faced a resource crunch due to political situations, and private players and big industrialists have stayed away because of the dynamics surrounding the state. Things are, however, changing and the environment is now conducive, and private partnerships are beginning to come in,'' he said.

Mizoram Minister for Power and Electricity Department F Rodingliana pointed out that there was an urgent need to revive small hydropower initiatives.

''There is a lot of potential in Mizoram, especially in hydropower. We have a river capacity of 3,600 megawatts, but the rivers are not conducive to power generation. We are generating below 100 megawatts, while our peak demand is about 60 to 100 MW,'' he said.

IEEMA President Sunil Singhvi highlighted the region’s critical role in the national renewable energy roadmap.

"Actually, the Northeast is the gateway for the energy transition—it's not only the gateway to Southeast Asia. The region has huge potential, with approximately 58,000 megawatts of hydro capacity, which is critical for meeting our renewable energy targets and has an investment potential of about Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 crore over the next 10 years, whether it is in hydro generation or grid expansion,'' he said.

Despite its geographical challenges, the industry can deploy modern technologies here, local industries can be trained, and ''we can work together with regulators, the government, and local manpower to skill them and transition the entire system onto a new technology platform'', he added.

The conclave also featured a buyer-seller meet on the sidelines giving participating companies an opportunity to forge profitable business partnerships to drive growth.

The conclave is being attended by over 500 delegates, including senior government officials and industry leaders from all eight North Eastern states and outside. PTI DG NN