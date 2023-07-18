Two key international bodies may be asked to do global skills gap mapping: Official

Indore, Jul 18 (PTI) A top central government official on Tuesday said efforts are being made through the Employment Working Group (EWG) of G20 to assign the responsibility for global skills gap mapping to two key international organizations.

Aarti Ahuja, Secretary, Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, said this on the eve of the fourth G20 EWG and the Labour and Employment Ministers' meeting that will take place in Indore from July 19 to 21.

"We are trying through the EWG of G20 to give the responsibility of mapping the global skills gap to the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

"This mapping will be done in such a way that any country in the world will be able to see what kind of skills are lacking in its working population and how those shortcomings can be removed,” she said at a press conference.

Ahuja said a technical group will be constituted with necessary resources for global skills gap mapping.

She emphasized that the proposed global skills gap mapping will form the basis of future steps for skill development and social benefits in the world.

The labour and employment ministry secretary said the fourth meeting of the EWG, being held under India's presidency of G20, will finalize discussion held in the last three conclaves on the topics of 'Gig and Platform Economy & Social Protection and Sustainable Financing of Social Protection'.

Ahuja said the meeting of labour and employment ministers of the G20 member countries will be held on Thursday and Friday under the chairmanship of India's Labour and Employment Minister Bhupendra Yadav.

Officials said around 165 guests will participate in different sessions of the three-day G20 meeting in Indore. These will include representatives of 20 members of the intergovernmental forum and nine invited countries as well as officials of global organizations of labour, employment and social security.

The G20, or Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. India currently holds its presidency.

The group comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU). PTI HWP ADU RSY