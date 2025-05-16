Two-month agribusiness management course held for retiring defence personnel

Pune, May 16 (PTI) A two-month training programme titled 'Innovations and Agribusiness Management' was held in Pune to empower retiring defence personnel with sustainable livelihood options, an official said on Friday.

The programme was conducted by the Pune-based Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management (VAMNICOM) in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence's Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), a release said.

"Held from March 24 to May 16, the programme was designed to facilitate the transition of personnel from the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force into entrepreneurial roles within the agribusiness sector. A total of 44 participants, comprising 27 from the Army, eight from the Navy and nine from the Air Force, completed the course," it said.

"The programme aimed to equip the officers with practical knowledge, business skills, and exposure to innovations in agriculture, food processing, value chain management, and cooperative enterprises. The training encompassed interactive classroom sessions, case studies, project development, and a wide range of expert-led discussions. Sessions were conducted by professionals from agribusiness startups, cooperative institutions, academia, and the banking sector," the release informed.

Topics covered included agribusiness planning, cooperative models, financial management, legal frameworks, marketing, food processing, livestock and poultry management, fisheries, agri-tech, and organic farming, it added.

Brigadier Rohit Mehta, ADG, DRZ (South), in his keynote address during the valedictory session, congratulated the officers on successfully completing the course and encouraged them to leverage their leadership, discipline, and strategic thinking in the field of agribusiness.

He emphasized that their transition from uniformed service to rural enterprise is not just a career shift, but a meaningful contribution to India's agricultural and economic transformation.

Dr Mahesh Kadam, programme director, gave the overview of the training programme and highlighted the importance of the defence personnel to take up new roles and avenues in the agribusiness ecosystem.

"A key component of the programme was a field exposure visit to Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Baramati on May 13. The participants engaged in on-site learning about integrated farming systems, renewable energy applications in agriculture, food processing units, and the use of technology in farm-to-market linkages. The visit offered an opportunity to interact with agripreneurs, experts, and cooperative leaders, bridging the gap between classroom knowledge and field realities," the release said.

In addition to the KVK Baramati visit, participants were exposed to several agribusiness and cooperative institutions across Maharashtra, including dairy farms, processing units, and agri-tourism ventures, it added. PTI SPK BNM