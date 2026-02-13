Two MPPGCL units set continuous power generation record

Jabalpur, Feb 13 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited's (MPPGCL) two coal-fired units on Friday set new records by generating uninterrupted electricity for 500 days and 100 days, an official said.

The 210 MW unit number 5 of Amarkantak Thermal Power Station (ATPS) at Chachai in Anuppur district completed 500 consecutive days of operation, while the 250 MW unit number 10 of Satpura Thermal Power Station (STPS) at Sarni in Betul district completed 100 days of continuous generation, company spokesperson Pankaj Swamy said.

Unit no 5 at ATPS is the third public sector unit in the country and the first state sector unit to achieve 500 days of uninterrupted power generation. The unit has been generating electricity continuously since October 1, 2024.

Two units of NTPC had earlier operated continuously for 644 days and 559 days, respectively, Swamy added in a statement.

Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradyumn Singh Tomar, Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) Neeraj Mandloi and Managing Director of MPPGCL Manjeet Singh hailed the achievement.

Maintaining uninterrupted power operations for such a long period reflected the professional approach, commitment and technical capability of the ATPS and underscored the company's contribution towards ensuring reliable and affordable power supply, they added.

The unit no 5 achieved a plant availability factor of 98.64 per cent, a plant load factor of 95.30 per cent and auxiliary consumption of 9.28 per cent during the 500-day period.

Unit no 10 of STPS which achieved 100 consecutive days of electricity generation has been operating continuously since November 5, 2025.

During this period, the unit recorded a plant availability factor of 100.16 per cent, a plant load factor of 92.85 per cent and auxiliary consumption of 8.23 per cent, Swamy said, adding that the unit had earlier set a record of more than 200 days of continuous power generation in the same financial year.