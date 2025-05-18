Two years on, flood-hit Himachal's Larji power project resumes operations

Shimla, May 18 (PTI) The 126-MW Larji Hydroelectric Power Project in Kullu, which was hit by the devastating floods in July 2023, has been fully restored and made operational, officials said on Sunday.

The restoration work was completed in less than two years with the help of the state government which had initially allocated Rs 25 crore, then topped it up with another Rs 35 crore and subsequently Rs 185.87 crore.

According to a state government spokesperson, Chief MInister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu commended the engineers and other staff of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) for their efforts and commitment to restore the project which suffered extensive damage due to the massive flooding in the Beas river on July 9 and 10, 2023.

Unit I of the Larji Power Project was restarted on January 15, 2024 and synchronised with the power grid on May 2, 2024. Unit II was restored on August 9, 2024, while the Unit III was restored on January 17 this year.

With all three turbines now operational, the project has fully resumed power generation, the spokesperson said, adding, to safeguard the project from future natural calamities, several preventive measures have been implemented.

"Slope stabilization work, including the installation of cable nets and rockfall barriers, has been completed near the surge shaft gates and is underway at the powerhouse entrance to mitigate risks from landslides and falling debris.

"Additionally, a hinged gate has been installed at the Main Access Tunnel (MAT) to prevent water ingress during high floods. A similar gate is being constructed at the Emergency Exit Tunnel (EET), with supporting civil works to ensure a secure, watertight system" the spokesperson said. PTI CORR HVA