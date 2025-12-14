UAE-based Feeder Fund to provide Rs 1,000 cr for startups in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 14 (PTI) Giving a major boost to Kerala's innovation ecosystem, UAE-based Feeder Fund, spearheaded by the Global Alliance, will provide Rs 1,000 crore fund for startups in the state over a period of three years.

The fund is envisioned as a structured vehicle for the global NRI community to participate meaningfully in the growth of the Kerala startup ecosystem, an official statement said here on Sunday.

It also complements and supports the Funds-of-Funds programme of the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), it said.

Anoop Ambika, CEO of Kerala Startup Mission, announced it at the valedictory of the three-day seventh edition of India's largest beachside startup festival Huddle Global 2025, organised by KSUM, at Kovalam near here.

Anoop said it is a major achievement of the December 12-14 event apart from showcasing the vibrant startup ecosystem of the state.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Pinarayai Vijayan launched KSUM's 'LeapX AVGC-XR Accelerator Programme,' a specialised three-month programme aimed at supporting high-potential startups working in animation, visual effects, gaming, comics and extended reality (AVGC-XR) domains with a focus on original IP creation, technology-driven products, and global market readiness.

Selected startups will receive structured mentorship, industry and studio access, investor interactions, and funding support, the statement said.

Eligible startups will have access to a marketisation grant, along with opportunities to secure follow-on funding through partner investors.

Applications for the programme are open now. Startups from across India can apply, with special incentives for Kerala-registered startups, the statement added.

More than 3000 startups, 200-plus High-Net-Worth individuals (HNIs), 100-plus mentors, corporate, exhibitors and 150 speakers attended Huddle Global 2025, where startups also launched their products and solutions.

Huddle Global 2025 focused on startup funding, business and technology, besides identifying novel business model and raising capitals for startups.

The panel sessions and discussions highlighted the immense opportunities emerging from global technologies for startups, the statement added.