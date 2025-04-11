UAE Deputy PM inaugurates DP World's Nhava Sheva Business Park in Mumbai

New Delhi: UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has inaugurated DP World's Free Trade Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) – the Nhava Sheva Business Park (NSBP) India, during his official visit to Mumbai, the company said on Friday.

The dignitary was on his first official visit to India from April 8-9, 2025.

In a statement, the Dubai-based logistics operator said it has developed 3 world-leading Free Trade Warehousing Zones in India with an investment of over USD 200 million.

"Strategically located close to India's coasts, they offer advanced infrastructure, flexible warehousing, ease of regulations, and seamless value-added services, making operations simpler," it said.

Sheikh Hamdan toured the facility accompanied by group chairman and CEO of DP World Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem.

Speaking at the inauguration, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, said," The establishment of world-class logistics infrastructure, such as the Nhava Sheva Business Park, not only strengthens the trade connectivity between our nations but also reinforces our shared vision for growth, innovation, and sustainability."

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, said, "The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and India is already accelerating bilateral trade, and the Free Trade Warehousing Zones network will ensure greater efficiency, sustainably, and scale.” The Nhava Sheva Business Park near Mumbai offers 1 million sq. ft. of warehousing space, with another one million in the planning stage. It offers specialised and temperature-controlled spaces, catering to diverse industry needs.