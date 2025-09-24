UAE-India Business Council enters into strategic MoUs to deepen bilateral trade

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The UAE-India Business Council has entered into strategic agreements to deepen industry engagements and amplify trade and investments between India and the UAE.

As part of the three agreements, UIBC and the UAE-India CEPA Council (UICC), committed to closer institutional collaboration, ensuring greater coherence in advancing objectives of the UAE-India CEPA, and deepening the UAE-India economic partnership.

UIBC and Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) entered into a pact for deepening cooperation across priority services sectors, including logistics, healthcare, IT/ITES, education, tourism, and engineering, while promoting B2B and B2G engagements and addressing market access challenges.

UIBC signed an agreement with Regional Chambers of Commerce (Bombay Industries Association, Calicut Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry) to harness regional strengths to institutionalise CEPA facilitation at the grassroots, expand industry participation, and strengthen state-level trade and investment linkages.

Abdulnasser Alshaali, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to India, underscored the strategic depth of the bilateral partnership.

He said, "With the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) as our foundation, we are unlocking new opportunities that will redefine global trade flows and strengthen the economic future of both nations." PTI RSN TRB