UAE-India startup series draws 10,000 founders, boosts economic ties, says Ambassador

Mumbai, Nov 20 (PTI) The India-UAE Startup Series, launched in June this year, is turning economic diplomacy into a real-world opportunity, with the largest start-up initiative attracting more than 10,000 founders from across the country and sectors, UAE Ambassador to India Abdulnasser Alshaali said on Thursday.

Alshaali, in his keynote address at the CII-ADIF Summit here, also said that Abu Dhabi offers immense opportunities for Indian businesses to invest, expand, and scale in key strategic areas.

“By linking India’s vast pool of talent with the UAE’s strategic capital and global reach, the Start-up Series is turning economic diplomacy into real-world opportunity -- proof that when two nations invest in innovation together, both grow stronger,” he said.

Launched by the UAE-India CEPA Council (UICC) in collaboration with the UAE Embassy in India, the India-UAE Startup Series focuses on boosting innovation and supporting Indian start-ups’ global expansion.

On Thursday, Abu Dhabi-based tech ecosystem Hub71 and the UAE’s largest bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), announced joining as partners on the Start-up Series.

The Series represents one of the most ambitious entrepreneurship and innovation initiatives ever undertaken between our two nations, Alshaali said, adding, “since its launch in June, the Series has become India’s largest start-up initiative, attracting more than 10,000 founders from across the country, spanning sectors as diverse as fintech, deep-tech, agri-tech, health-tech, clean energy, logistics, and advanced manufacturing.” He also informed that from this extraordinary pool, 20 outstanding start-ups have been selected to showcase the strength of Indian innovation and they will convene in New Delhi on November 25 for the Series finale, where five will be selected to expand globally, with the UAE as their launchpad.

The initiative is powered by a network of strategic partners that exemplify the UAE’s innovation and investment landscape, each committed to supporting the winners through incubation, mentorship, market access, and trade facilitation, he said.

India is the third-largest start-up ecosystem in the world, with over 159,000 recognised ventures. The UAE has emerged as a leading regional hub for start-ups, and within the UAE, it is Abu Dhabi leading the charge -- the fastest-growing start-up ecosystem in the Middle East and North Africa region, creating nearly USD 4 billion in ecosystem value between 2021 and 2023, he said.

“Building on these two innovation ecosystems -- and turning our shared ambition into collaboration -- has been a priority for us on the ground in India,” the Ambassador said.

He said that the bilateral trade between India and the UAE touched USD 100 billion in 2025, up from around USD 73 billion in 2022, the year the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was signed and which came into effect from May 1 that year.

The UAE is today India's third-largest trading partner, its second-largest export destination, and its 5th largest investor, with cumulative investment of about USD 23 billion since 2000, he stated.

“Much of this investment comes from Abu Dhabi. But Abu Dhabi is, more now than ever, a destination for capital, not just the origin of it. With strong incentives, and a driving ethos of “investing with” companies coming to Abu Dhabi, we have seen an extraordinary amount of interest in investing, expanding, and scaling in the emirate,” he said.

He also said that Agri Food Growth and Water Abundance (AGWA) cluster is reimagining how the world grows and sustains food -- from alternative proteins to water innovation and climate-resilient agriculture, adding, "We can hope to work together to create a food system that is trusted, sustainable, and future-ready."