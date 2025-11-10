UAE's Ajman NuVentures Centre Free Zone aims to cross 10,000 registered cos in 2026

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Ajman NuVentures Centre Free Zone, a leading business setup destination, is targeting to cross the 10,000 registered companies milestone next year, with about 45-50 per cent from India, its CEO Rishi Somaiya said on Monday.

Somaiya said Ajman NuVentures is holding road shows in New Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai to promote investments in the free zone.

Ajman Free Zone is a free trade zone located in Ajman, United Arab Emirates. It provides a comprehensive range of services – from company registration to visa processing and legal support – all in one place.

There are about 45 free zones in the UAE.

"Indians comprise about 45 per cent of our businesses. We see a good influx of investments from India. Next year, our targets are pretty robust. We aim to cross 10,000 registered companies in 2026, with about 45-50 per cent from India," Somaiya told PTI.

Since its inception in October 2024, Ajman Nucenter Free Zone now has over 6,500 registered companies.

"This achievement reaffirms Ajman's standing as a thriving business hub aligned with Ajman Vision 2030. Surpassing 6,500 company formations within one year demonstrates the confidence entrepreneurs place in Ajman's forward-thinking economic policies and the Free Zone's innovative digital model," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Chairman of ANCFZ, said.

According to the UAE Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC), foreign direct investment inflows into free zones have continued to grow since 2022, contributing significantly to non-oil GDP and reinforcing the country's appeal as a global business gateway. PTI RSN DRR