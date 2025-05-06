UAE's freezone Jafza sees 40 pc rise in trade volume from India, says DP World

Dubai, May 6 (PTI) The UAE's Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) has seen a 40 per cent year-on-year jump in trade volume and a 17 per cent increase in trade value from India in 2024, according to a statement.

More than 2,300 Indian companies operate from the DP World’s flagship free zone, employing over 15,000 people across core sectors including electronics, construction, food, chemicals, and logistics, DP World said in the statement.

Last year, 283 new Indian companies started operation in Jafza, marking a 15 percent year-on-year increase in new registrations.

India has been instrumental to Jafza’s story over the past four decades, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman & CEO, DP World, said.

“Our collaboration has gone beyond trade to create a lasting partnership based on trust, opportunity, and mutual progress. India and the UAE aim to reach USD 100 billion in non-oil trade by 2030, and Jebel Ali’s ecosystem will be a key driver in achieving this milestone,” he said.

Bin Sulayem said that looking ahead, Jafza remains committed to supporting India’s global ambitions through its network of smart logistics solutions.

A major development on the horizon is Bharat Mart, set to open in 2026. Located within the Jebel Ali ecosystem, the facility will span 2.7 million square feet, starting with an initial phase of 1.3 million square feet.

Bharat Mart will provide Indian exporters, especially SMEs, a hub for retail, warehousing, and logistics. This will make it easier to access global markets, particularly businesses in Africa and the GCC that source Indian goods from Dubai.

DP World and the Government of India have also announced the launch of the Bharat Africa Setu – a trade corridor designed to double India-Africa trade.

The initiative will connect India and Africa through sea and air connectivity between ports, economic zones and logistics parks operated by DP World in both geographies, giving Indian exporters access to 53 African countries.

Established in 1985, Jafza has attracted over USD 30 billion in foreign investment in the past 20 years and today hosts nearly 11,000 companies from 157 countries.

Jafza has marked its 40th anniversary with record-breaking trade volumes of USD 190 billion over the last 12 months – a 15 per cent year-on-year increase. PTI CORR MR