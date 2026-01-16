UAE's MoEI, Lohum, BEEAH to develop EV battery recycling facility in Sharjah this year

Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) EV battery recycling firm Lohum on Friday said it plans to develop a large-scale electric vehicle battery recycling facility in Sharjah this year under a proposed joint venture with the UAE's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) and sustainability and tech firm BEEAH.

The facility will be located in BEEAH's integrated waste management complex in Al Saja'a and will use technology to recycle and repurpose EV batteries, as well as other types of Lithium-ion batteries, Lohum said.

In 2026, it aims to process 1,500 tons of Lithium-ion batteries and, by the third year of operations, double its processing capacity, the company said.

The joint venture, announced at the World Future Energy Summit on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week that concluded on January 15, builds on an earlier collaboration agreement between BEEAH and LOHUM to bring advanced lithium-ion battery recycling to the UAE.

"LOHUM's integrated battery recycling and repurposing solutions are designed to maximize the remaining useful life of lithium-ion batteries before extracting critical materials with zero-waste efficiency. This approach not only cuts carbon footprint but also ensures that raw materials are reintroduced into the supply chain," Sachin Maheshwari, Chief Corporate Development Officer at Lohum.

The plant will introduce a full-circle recycling approach, beginning with the repurposing of used EV batteries for second-life applications such as energy storage systems, followed by the safe dismantling of components for extraction, Lohum said.

"This partnership is aligned with the national agenda to manage electric vehicle batteries through localized innovations. This will be achieved through the establishment of a specialized facility that operates at the highest technical and environmental standards, strengthening circularity and the UAE's readiness to keep pace with the rapid growth of electric mobility," said Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, UAE.

Through integrations with its software platform, the joint venture will also offer producers end-to-end traceability and visibility, from the collection and tagging of end-of-life Lithium-ion batteries to recycling and repurposing.

This will empower producers to remain compliant with regulations, benefit from buyback programs, and actively participate in the circular economy, it said.

"By joining forces with MoEI and LOHUM, we are proactively addressing end-of-life EV battery lifecycle management and reducing reliance on landfills, as demand for electric mobility surges," said Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman, BEEAH. PTI IAS DRR