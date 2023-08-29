Uber completes 10 yrs in India; says drivers earned over Rs 50,000 cr via platform since 2013

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Uber on Tuesday said drivers have earned over Rs 50,000 crore through its platform since 2013, as the ride-hailing app completed a 10-year milestone in India.

Uber drivers have driven 3,300 crore kilometres here during this period "equivalent to travelling from Earth to the Moon about 86,000 times", according to a company release.

Uber India and South Asia President, Prabhjeet Singh said with a vibrant demography and expanding digital economy, "the future is exciting" and added that the company is looking forward to doing its bit to accelerate progress towards India's envisioned techade.

In a release marking the completion of the decade-long journey in India, Uber noted that the total number of trips taken on Uber in India stands at 300 crore.

"Over the last 10 years in India...over Rs 50,000 crore - that is the amount of money drivers have earned through the Uber platform since 2013," the release said.

Giving another statistics, it said "30 lakh - that is the number of drivers who have earned via the Uber app as a driver partner..." Starting with a few cities, Uber currently operates in over 125 cities across India, making it possible for millions of people to book a ride within minutes and helping over 8,00,000 drivers earn a sustainable income.

Recounting its journey, Uber said it introduced several India-first innovations, tailored to meet the specific demands of Indian riders and drivers.

"From the introduction of cash payments and regional language support to the implementation of several industry-first safety features, Uber has consistently strived to provide a seamless experience for its users," Uber said. PTI MBI SHW