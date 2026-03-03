Uber granted renewal of transport aggregator license by KSTA

Bengaluru, Mar 3 (PTI) Ride-hailing platform Uber on Tuesday said it has been granted renewal of its transport aggregator licence by the KSTA, under the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Aggregator Rules, 2016.

The licence has been renewed for a period of five years, from December 31, 2021 to December 30, 2026, Uber said in a statement.

"We are pleased to receive our Transport Aggregator License in Karnataka - a state that has been one of Uber's most important markets in India. This licence reflects our continued commitment to serving riders and drivers across the state. We remain focused on working closely with the government to strengthen a safe, reliable and technology-led mobility ecosystem for urban mobility," a company spokesperson said in the statement.

The license is applicable for both four and three-wheeler vehicles.

According to official sources, the company's license was not renewed after it expired in December 2021, citing non-compliance with certain rules.

However, the firm continued operations following a court order that restrained authorities from taking any "coercive action" against it.

Since its entry in India in 2013, Uber said it has evolved from a four-wheeler player to offering services across expanded vehicle categories. Late last year, Uber had launched metro-ticketing in Bengaluru, the ride-hailing platform said.

Uber has also integrated its in-app SOS button with the Bengaluru Police in 2025 to provide emergency assistance to riders and drivers, when they need it, it added. PTI AMP SA