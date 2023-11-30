Uber Green launched in Bengaluru; offers sustainable transport option

Bengaluru, Nov 30 (PTI) Cab aggregator Uber on Thursday announced the launch of its global flagship electric vehicle service Uber Green in Bengaluru which allows residents of the tech city to book sustainable and eco-friendly rides on their app.

Karnataka Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge flagged off the first Uber Green vehicles from the Bengaluru Palace on the sidelines of the Bengaluru Tech Summit.

The cab aggregator said Uber Green is now available in several parts of the city including most of central Bengaluru and that it will soon be extended to more parts of the city.

Starting today, riders in many parts of Bengaluru will see the Uber Green option on their app. The service will enable riders to make a conscious choice to pick a more sustainable means of transport, the company said.

"Improving air quality in Bengaluru is our collective responsibility. This launch by Uber endorses our commitment to a Green summit. We have taken tangible steps that pave the way for impactful and meaningful changes in the long run and foster a culture of sustainability," Kharge said.

Uber India President Prabhjeet Singh said Uber had an "unwavering commitment" to sustainability and that Uber Green was a step towards that. "The launch in Bengaluru marks our second stop in the country for Uber Green. It is already operational in Mumbai where many riders are using it." PTI AMP SDP SS