Uber Intercity expands to over 3,000 routes across India

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Ride-hailing app Uber on Thursday said it has expanded its intercity offering by 50 per cent to more than 3,000 routes across India, and expects to grow at the same rate during the next year.

Uber also announced the launch of Uber Intercity Motorhomes -- a limited-period offering from August 7 to September 6, that can be booked for trips starting from Delhi-NCR.

"At the end of CY 2024, Uber Intercity was present across 2,000 routes. Uber has increased the intercity routes by 50 per cent to over 3,000, and hopes to grow at the same rate during the next year," said Shweta Mantri, Head of Rider Verticals, Uber India and South Asia.

Each Intercity Motorhome will be assisted by a driver and a helper, seating 4-5 riders. The vehicles include entertainment and convenience amenities such as a television, lavatory, microwave, and mini-refrigerator. PTI ANK ANK SHW