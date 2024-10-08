Uber launches Uber Pet in Bangalore, offering rides for pets and owners

New Delhi: Uber, one of India’s leading ridesharing platforms, has introduced a new feature called 'Uber Pet' in Bangalore, allowing pet owners to bring their dogs or cats along for rides.

This new service, available exclusively through the Uber app’s reserve feature, enables customers to pre-book rides for themselves and their pets, providing a convenient transportation option for trips such as vet visits or outings to pet-friendly venues.

With 'Uber Pet', riders can now choose an option that ensures their pets are accommodated during the journey.

The service notifies drivers in advance that a pet will be on board, facilitating a smoother and more comfortable experience for both parties.

The feature is designed to cater to the increasing number of pet owners who seek transportation options that allow their animals to accompany them, while also offering additional earning opportunities for Uber drivers.

Shweta Mantri, Head of Rider Verticals at Uber India and South Asia, stated, “We understand how important pets are to their families, and including them in our outings is essential. Uber Pet is our effort to make travel more accessible and convenient for pet owners and their companions, while also creating additional earning opportunities for drivers.”

To use *Uber Pet*, riders can follow these steps:

1. Open the Uber app and enter a destination.

2. Select the *Uber Pet* option.

3. Set the pick-up time.

4. Review and confirm the booking.

The service can be pre-booked from 60 minutes to up to 90 days in advance and is currently limited to the Bangalore region.

Since launching in India in 2013, Uber has completed over 3 billion trips and now operates in 125 cities across the country.

The platform offers a range of transportation options, including Moto, Auto, Cars, and Buses, aimed at meeting various intra-city and inter-city travel needs.