Uber lines up new features for million-plus drivers; rolls out incentives for e-Shram registration

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Ride-hailing app Uber on Thursday announced a host of new features such as SOS integration, helmet selfie and women rider preference for female drivers - all aimed at making experience for million-plus drivers on its platform "safer, easier and fairer".

Further, in support of the government's Code on Social Security (CoSS), which seeks to provide a safety net for gig workers, Uber announced the promotion of registrations on the e-Shram portal, which is a unified database for gig workers and unorganised workers.

To encourage participation and accelerate such registrations, Uber is offering cash incentives to the first 10,000 drivers who register on the portal.

Key enhancements for drivers include SOS integration, helmet selfie, women rider preference for female drivers, and audio recording, as also upfront tipping, instant payments, and mentorship program.

As part of fairer processes, Uber has lined up revamped earnings hub and Deactivation review centre, as well.

Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, said the latest updates empower drivers, enhance their safety, and offer greater convenience with more transparency in their everyday operations.

Uber has more than 1 million monthly active drivers in India who use the platform for flexible earning opportunities. PTI MBI DR