Uber makes foray into Intercity Bus ticketing starting from India

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Ride-hailing firm Uber has entered into intercity bus ticketing on its app, with India becoming its first market globally to roll out the service, the company said on Friday.

The company has partnered with Ixigo's AbhiBus to launch the service.

"India is one of Uber's most important innovation hubs globally. Teams here are building technologies that power Uber's next phase of growth worldwide. The launch of Intercity Bus ticketing reflects how products incubated in India are shaping our global roadmap, while expanding choice for riders through a trusted, reliable Uber experience," Praveen Neppalli Naga, Chief Technology Officer, Uber, said in a statement.

The new offering expands Uber's intercity portfolio, enabling riders to plan and book long-distance bus journeys with the same trusted Uber experience.

Uber is providing a 25% discount (up to Rs 200) on their first Uber Intercity Bus ride, and 10% discount (up to Rs 100) on their next 3 rides as part of the introductory offer.

"Intercity travel in India is at an inflection point. With a significantly upgraded highways network and better road connectivity across the country, long-distance road travel has become more accessible than ever before. This creates a massive opportunity to reimagine how people plan and experience intercity journeys, and we see strong momentum for digital, trusted platforms to play a much bigger role," Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia said.

Rohit Sharma, COO, AbhiBus, said that the collaboration combines AbhiBus's strong supply network and deep expertise in bus ticketing with Uber's scale and platform experience trusted by millions of Indians for their everyday mobility needs.

The launch builds on Uber's continued expansion in the Intercity travel segment in India. Uber's Intercity car product now connects more than 3,000 city-to-city routes across the country, expanding access between metros and smaller cities.

Last year, Uber also introduced a limited-period Intercity Motorhomes offering, providing riders with a premium long-distance travel option and further diversifying Uberâs Intercity portfolio. PTI PRS MR