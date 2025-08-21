Uber, NCRTC tie up for last-mile rides on Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Cab aggregator Uber on Thursday announced a partnership with the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), aimed at improving the last-mile connectivity on the Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat corridor.

Under the tie-up, Uber's cars, autos and two-wheelers will be made available at all operational Namo Bharat stations such as Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad and Meerut South. As new sections of the corridor open, the services will be extended to all 25 stations on the route, according to a statement.

Manish Bindrani, Head of Supply, Uber India and South Asia, said the collaboration would help promote shared mobility while reducing dependence on private vehicles.

"By enabling integrated last-mile mobility, we are supporting one of India's most ambitious transit projects and helping cities meet their climate and congestion goals," he said.

Shalabh Goel, Managing Director of NCRTC, said the move would encourage commuters to shift towards public transport.

"This partnership with Uber will strengthen last-mile connectivity and provide a convenient travel experience, while also contributing to reduced congestion and air pollution in the region," he added. PTI SHB MR