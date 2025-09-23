Uber partners with Indian Railways at Ahmedabad, Howrah stations

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Uber has partnered with Indian Railways at Ahmedabad and Howrah stations, marking a significant step in the ride-hailing platform's railway station integration.

The latest move aims to improve passenger connectivity at major transportation hubs and is in line with Uber's ongoing focus on improving multimodal mobility and simplifying how people get to and from the railway stations.

"Our exclusive collaboration with Indian Railways at Ahmedabad and Howrah Railway Stations is a step forward in strengthening urban mobility infrastructure and ensuring reliable connectivity for millions of travellers.

"By integrating Uber's technology with key public transport hubs, we are working towards building a seamless, multimodal transportation ecosystem that simplifies how people move across cities," an Uber Official.

Ranked as the seventh largest station in India, Ahmedabad Railway Station currently serves over 1.2 lakh passengers daily, with capacity projected to grow to over 3 lakh passengers per day by 2053.

Howrah Railway Station, India's largest and a vital entry point to Eastern India, serves over 10 lakh passengers daily, making it one of the country's busiest transportation hubs.

The collaboration marks Uber's first-ever managed operations at railway stations in India.

To enhance passenger experience, Uber operates from dedicated parking areas connected directly to station infrastructure, ensuring smooth access for riders and drivers alike, according to the company.

With these partnerships, Uber drivers in both these cities will benefit from increased trip opportunities at the stations, enhancing their overall earning potential, as per the company. PTI MBI DRR