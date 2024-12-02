Uber rolls out Asia's first water transport service in India with shikara bookings on its app

Srinagar, Dec 2 (PTI) Tourists visiting the iconic Dal Lake will now enjoy a hassle-free travel experience with the launch of Uber's first water transport service in Asia, aptly named 'Uber Shikara'.

This innovative initiative aims to combine technology with tradition, allowing travellers to pre-book shikara rides through the popular ride-hailing app.

The service was launched by Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia, who booked the inaugural shikara ride via the app.

"Uber Shikara is our humble attempt to blend technology and tradition, enhancing accessibility and uplifting tourism in the breathtaking landscape of Kashmir," Singh stated.

An Uber spokesperson said this service marks a significant milestone for the company, as it is the first water transport offering in Asia, following similar services in select European countries like Venice, Italy.

Initially, Uber has partnered with seven local shikara owners, with plans to expand the fleet based on user demand. Rides will be available at government-regulated rates, ensuring fair pricing for tourists.

The seven shikaras are stationed at Nehru Park, an island park located in the heart of Dal Lake. Importantly, Uber will not charge any fees to its shikara partners, ensuring that the full fare goes directly to the boat operators, the company officials said.

Ruchika Tomar, Director of Communications at Uber, expressed her excitement about the launch, emphasising the importance of shikara rides for both local and international tourists.

"Anyone who comes to Srinagar must experience a shikara ride, which is a timeless activity on every traveller's bucket list. Our service brings together the magic of technology and Kashmir's traditional charm, providing a seamless experience for travellers," she said.

Wali Mohammed Bhat, President of the Shikarawala Association, highlighted the benefits of this initiative for both tourists and shikara operators.

"With Uber Shikara, tourists will no longer need to bargain, and they will enjoy standardised pricing. The shikara riders are happy with this development, as it will enhance their livelihoods," Bhat remarked.

Kunanidi Mahanta from Odisha echoed similar sentiments, noting that the convenience of online booking is a significant advantage for tourists.

"This service will not only make it easier for visitors to book rides ahead of time but will also provide a reliable source of income for shikara riders," Mahanta said.

Each Uber Shikara ride can accommodate up to four passengers and is available for one-hour bookings daily between 10 am and 5 pm. Rides can be scheduled from 12 hours up to 15 days in advance.

Bhat anticipates an increase in participation from local shikara owners, stating, "With around 4,000 shikaras operating in Dal Lake, we expect more operators to join Uber, enhancing the overall experience for tourists while boosting business for shikara operators." Uber has previously established its presence in Srinagar with cab services, and now, with the introduction of Uber Shikara, it aims to revolutionise the way tourists experience the enchanting waters of Dal Lake.