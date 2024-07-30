Uber shuttles to feature on-the-go Penguin books library in new initiative

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Books have found a new home and the commuters of Delhi-NCR region just the right reason to swap screen time with reading books as Uber and Penguin Random House India (PRHI) have joined hands for a unique initiative encouraging riders to read on the go. As part of the month-long campaign, called #UberReads, a new fleet of electric Uber Shuttle buses will ply on the busy routes of the national capital and the adjoining areas all stocked with popular books and bestselling English and Hindi titles -- ranging from fiction to biographies, and from self-help books to mysteries.

"The #UberReads campaign is an exciting opportunity to showcase the wide range of books we offer - from fiction to biographies, self-help to mysteries - ensuring there's a book for every kind of reader. We are thrilled to partner with Uber in this innovative initiative, demonstrating that reading can happen anywhere, even on the go," said Gaurav Shrinagesh, CEO - India, SEA and MENA at PRHI.

So, be it author Bonnie Garmus' perfect uplifting summer read "Lessons In Chemistry" or "All-Time Favourites for Children" by India's beloved author Ruskin Bond, the riders, with more than 80 books on offer in a one-of-its-kind library on wheels, are spoilt for choice for sure.

"Riders will have the freedom to pick a book of their choice, and enjoy reading it through their journey. They would be encouraged to place the book back in its place for the next rider while exiting the bus at their stop," informed the publishing house.

The riders, like Nikita Aswal, are a happy lot and look forward to revisiting the joy of reading paperbacks.

"I had the habit of reading when I was in college, but now the nine to five job doesn't leave me with much time to pick up a book. So this is a really good initiative to start reading again and see what piques your interest. Also, they have a good collection, both in Hindi and English, which helps," said Aswal, who has been using Uber shuttle for her everyday commute.

Uber, the ride-hailing platform, received a license from the Delhi Transport Department to operate Uber Shuttle under the Delhi Premium Bus scheme, in mid-May. At the moment, Uber Shuttle air-conditioned (AC) buses run on 50-plus routes in Delhi, and according to the company it has 40,000 monthly active users.

"Our campaign #UberReads is a unique way to draw attention to the options available to all of us which we somehow choose to overlook - like choosing a shared ride over a private vehicle or choosing to scroll endlessly on phone instead of mindful reading," said Amit Deshpande, Head (High Capacity Vehicles) of Uber India and South Asia. PTI MG MAH MAH