Uber signs pact with ONDC

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Ride hailing services firm Uber on Thursday said it has signed a pact with government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi at an event where he spoke with Infosys Chairman, Nandan Nilekani, on the subject of 'Building Population Scale Technology.' "Our vision for Uber in India is to serve the mobility needs of all Indians. This is in line with ONDC's objective of democratising digital commerce.

"We are excited to take our first step through this MoU with ONDC to explore how we can accelerate our ambition to make Uber a platform for every Indian's daily mobility needs," Uber India and South Asia, President, Prabhjeet Singh said.

Khosrowshahi said companies and governments around the world can learn from the scale and ambition of India's Digital Public Infrastructure, according to a statement.

He added that as a technology company, Uber views open source tech stacks with a lot of interest and recognises the opportunities they bring for everyone.

"As the Open Network is continuously evolving, MTT (Mobility, Transport and Travel) is certainly a critical sector for us. Different players together on the network foster innovation and newer business models. Today's MoU is a major step forward, and one we hope will enable a diverse range of mobility solutions to benefit every Indian," ONDC MD and CEO T Koshy said. PTI PRS SHW