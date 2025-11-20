Uber, Sulabh Int'l sign 2-yr pact to provide free sanitation access to drivers

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Ride-hailing app Uber has signed a two-year pact with sanitation reform pioneer Sulabh International to provide free access to clean and safe public toilets, a senior company official said on Thursday.

The partnership signed on the occasion of World Toilet Day will enable Uber drivers to use Sulabh-operated public toilets free of charge across nine cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad.

"We have signed a two-year agreement with Sulabh International to provide free access to clean and safe public toilets. It is initially for nine cities but we plan to expand to other cities as well gradually, based on the feedback," Uber India and South Asia, Head, City Operations, Amit Deshpande said.

He said Uber India will bear the costs of services used by driver partners.

"We will expand based on our learning from the project, which includes various factors like the stabilisation of operations, usage trend, etc," Deshpande said.

Uber, in a statement, said that the initiative is aimed at improving hygiene and wellbeing for those who spend long hours on the road, reinforcing both organisations' shared commitment to dignity, inclusion and public health, while supporting the broader objectives of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Uber drivers can avail this benefit by presenting their Uber registration ID on the driver app at Sulabh-operated facilities, the statement said.

Recognising the unique needs of women drivers, 50 Sulabh toilet complexes will also be equipped with sanitary pad vending machines and incinerators, enabling access to free sanitary products and proper waste disposal.

"Sulabh has always worked to make sanitation accessible and inclusive, and through this initiative, we are extending these essential facilities to millions of drivers on the Uber platform across key cities. This collaboration supports better hygiene, greater convenience, and contributes to a healthier, more dignified workforce," Sulabh International, President, Kumar Dilip said. PTI PRS MR MR