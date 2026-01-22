Uber to double its premium service Uber Black fleet this year

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Ride-hailing platform Uber plans to double the fleet size of its premium mobility service - Uber Black - this year, the company said on Thursday.

To support the expansion of premium supply, Uber announced a Series A investment in Carrum, a fleet management company backed by the CarDekho Group, the ride-hailing firm said in a statement.

"Uber...announced an expansion push of its premium mobility offering - Uber Black - by accelerating growth of its fleet to double the current size in 2026," the company said in a statement. Operating in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, Uber Black promises to provide high-quality vehicles with top-rated drivers to riders who seek elevated comfort, refined service, and dependable experience.

"We are witnessing strong demand for premium mobility in India, driven by riders who value comfort and elevated service standards. Our focus is on continuing to raise the bar on quality and service, while building a platform that delivers value for riders, drivers and fleet partners over the long term," Uber India and South Asia, President, Prabhjeet Singh said.

Uber also recently rolled out the Reserve feature on Uber Black in Delhi, enabling riders to book premium rides in advance. The new feature will allow riders to pre-book their rides from 2 hours to up to 90 days in advance, adding an additional layer of certainty when they want to ride Uber Black. PTI PRS PRS MR