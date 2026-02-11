UBS opens new GCC in Hyderabad, to add 3,000 jobs next 2 years

Hyderabad, Feb 11 (PTI) Swiss multinational investment bank and financial services company UBS on Wednesday announced the opening of its new GCC here, marking a significant step in strengthening its presence in the city and reaffirming its long-term commitment to India.

With the new facility, UBS plans to add nearly 3,000 professionals over the next two years, the Swiss firm said in a release.

The state-of-the-art centre further reinforces Hyderabad’s growing position as a global hub for high-value financial technology, operations and GCC (global capability centre) leadership, it said.

At the inauguration, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu said the city has emerged as a preferred location for the world’s most respected financial institutions, and the UBS choosing to deepen its presence here reflects the city’s credibility as a global talent and innovation hub.

“The decision of UBS to establish its new centre in Hyderabad reflects the confidence global industries place in our institutional stability and progressive policy framework. We see this as a long-term partnership that strengthens the India–EU–Switzerland corridor and adds meaningful value to the global financial services landscape,” the Minister said.

Matthias Schacke, Head India Service Company and Group Operation & Technology Office India said, “Hyderabad continues to be an important growth location for UBS, thanks to its strong talent pool, supportive policies, and excellent infrastructure. We’re looking forward to further expanding our tech capabilities, including AI, while enhancing our operations footprint in the location.” PTI GDK ROH