UCO Bank logs 17 pc rise in loans in Q2

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) State-owned UCO Bank has reported a 16.6 per cent growth in credit to Rs 2.31 lakh crore for the second quarter of FY26.

Its total advances were Rs 1.98 lakh crore at the end of September 30, 2024, UCO Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The Kolkata-based lender reported a 10.8 per cent increase in total deposits to Rs 3.06 lakh crore against Rs 2.76 lakh crore at the end of the second quarter of the previous financial year.

The bank's total business rose by 13.2 per cent to Rs 5.37 lakh crore from Rs 4.74 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) of the bank stood at 38.1 per cent of the total deposits compared to 38.24 per cent at the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal.

Credit deposit ratio of the bank rose from 71.77 per cent to 75.56 per cent at the end of September 2025, it added.