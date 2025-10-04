UCO Bank Q2 business grows 13.3% YoY to Rs 5.37 lakh-cr

Kolkata: State-owned UCO Bank on Saturday reported a 13.29 per cent year-on-year growth in its total business at Rs 5.37 lakh-crore for the second quarter ended September 2025.

According to a regulatory filing, the bank's total advances rose 16.67 per cent to Rs 2.31 lakh-crore in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal (Q2 FY26), compared to Rs 1.98 lakh-crore in the same quarter last year.

On a sequential basis, advances grew 2.67 per cent from Rs 2.25 lakh-crore in the June 2025 quarter.

Total deposits increased by 10.87 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3.06 lakh-crore in the September 2025 quarter, from Rs 2.76 lakh-crore a year ago.

Domestically, advances grew 17.24 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2.04 lakh-crore, while domestic deposits increased 9.85 per cent to Rs 2.90 lakh-crore.

The bank's domestic CASA (Current Account Savings Account) ratio stood at 38.11 per cent as of September 30, an improvement from 36.91 per cent in the previous quarter but slightly lower than 38.24 per cent a year ago.

The Credit-to-Deposit (CD) Ratio was reported at 75.56 per cent, up from 71.77 per cent in the same quarter last fiscal.

The provisional figures for the quarter ended September are subject to review by the bank's statutory central auditors, UCO Bank said in the filing.