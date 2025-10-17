UCO Bank Q2 profit up 2.82 pc at Rs 620 cr

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) State-owned UCO Bank on Friday reported 2.82 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 620 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

In July-September FY25, the Kolkata-based bank had logged a net profit of Rs 603 crore.

Total business of the bank stood at over Rs 5.36 lakh crore as on September 30, registering an increase of 13.23 per cent year-on-year.

Gross advances increased 16.56 per cent to Rs 2.31 lakh crore and total deposits grew 10.85 per cent to Rs 3.06 lakh crore.

Gross NPA reduced by 62 basis points to 2.56 per cent, UCO Bank said in a statement.

As on September 30, the bank had a network of 3,322 domestic branches and 2 overseas branches each at Hong Kong and Singapore and 1 Representative Office in Iran.

Shares of UCO Bank were trading at Rs 30.76 apiece, down 2.04 per cent over the previous close on BSE. PTI JD ANU ANU