UCO Bank reports 13 pc growth in total biz to Rs 5.54 L cr in Q3 FY'26

Kolkata, Jan 2 (PTI) Public sector lender UCO Bank on Friday reported a 13.29 per cent growth in its total business to Rs 5.54 lakh crore for the third quarter of the current fiscal.

The bank's total business stood at Rs 4.89 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

According to a regulatory filing, the Kolkata-headquartered bank's total advances rose by 16.27 per cent to Rs 2.43 lakh crore during the quarter that ended in December, compared to Rs 2.09 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

Domestic advances during the quarter saw a higher growth of 17.49 per cent, climbing to Rs 2.15 lakh crore from Rs 1.83 lakh crore.

On the deposits front, UCO Bank registered a 10.71 per cent increase, with total deposits reaching Rs 3.10 lakh crore from Rs 2.80 lakh crore in the quarter that ended in December 2024.

Domestic deposits grew 10.19 per cent to Rs 2.92 lakh crore during the quarter under review.

The bank's domestic CASA (Current Account Savings Account) ratio, a key indicator of low-cost funds, improved to 38.41 per cent, compared to 37.97 per cent in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

The Credit-Deposit (CD) ratio of the lender stood at 78.61 per cent at the end of the December 2025 quarter, up from 74.45 per cent in the year-ago period.