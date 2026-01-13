Uday Kotak's family office acquires US snack brand Go Raw

Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) USK Capital, the family office of billionaire banker Uday Kotak, on Tuesday acquired a US-based snacking brand, Go Raw.

USK Capital has made the bet through the overseas direct investment route, which is its maiden foreign investment, according to a company statement.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

It acquired a majority interest in Freeland Foods LLC, the owner of the Go Raw brand, through one of the family office's operating entities, the statement said.

Juggernaut Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm, and other early-stage investors sold their stakes, it added.

"The desire for healthy eating is a growing global trend, and the US consumer is embracing the same.

"Go Raw has a successful track record of robust growth and a growing retail footprint in the US," the family office's chief investment officer, Venkat Subramanian, said. PTI AA DRR