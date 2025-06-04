UFI Filters plans doubling investments in India

Milan, Jun 4 (PTI) Italian filtration technology and thermal management major UFI Filters on Wednesday said it is planning to double investments in India in the coming years to expand the business, its chairman Giorgio Girondi said.

He said that the company is doing well in India.

"Our plan is to double our investments in India," he told reporters here after meeting Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Goyal is here on a two-day official visit to meet Italian leaders and businesses to discuss ways to boost trade and investments between the two countries.

UFI Filters CEO Stefano Gava said that the company's revenues in India are in the range of 50 million euros, and investments are at around 25-30 million euros.

"We are going to double up very soon," he said.

UFI Filters caters to a wide range of sectors from automotive, aerospace and marine to specialised industrial and customised hydraulic application. PTI RR SHW