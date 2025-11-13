UFlex posts Rs 27 cr profit in Q2

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Packaging materials and solution company UFlex Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 26.91 crore in the September quarter.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 64.62 crore in the year-ago period, UFlex said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was marginally rose to Rs 3,832.03 crore in the quarter from Rs 3,833.38 crore a year ago.

UFlex's total expenses in the September quarter was at Rs 3,819.76 crore.

The total income of UFlex, which includes other income, was at Rs 3,860.98 crore.

Its revenue from 'Flexible Packaging Activities' was at Rs 3,735.73 crore in the September quarter.

UFlex's revenue from engineering activities was at Rs 129.95 crore during the quarter.

During the April-September period, Uflex's total consolidated income was at Rs 7,782.83 crore, up 3.15 per cent.

UFlex is India's largest multinational flexible packaging materials and solution company and a leading global player in polymer sciences.

Headquartered in Noida, UFlex has advanced manufacturing facilities in India, the UAE, Mexico, Egypt, the USA, Poland, Russia, Nigeria, and Hungary.

Shares of UFlex Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 533.55 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.36 per cent. PTI KRH TRB