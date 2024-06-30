UFO Moviez launches new platform for in-cinema advertisers to efficient ad campaigns

New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) India’s leading in-cinema advertising player UFO Moviez on Sunday announced the launch of a new web-based platform for advertisers which will provide data-driven insights to plan and evaluate ad campaigns.

Leveraging the latest technology and data analysis, the new ProCAT platform will empower in-cinema advertisers to craft highly targeted and effective campaigns that resonate with their target audience, UFO Moviez said in a statement.

“The new platform can share estimated data for the performance of the movies and the audiences garnered by the screens for a specific movie, city, state and region,” it added.

It will help in campaign planning with accurate knowledge of movie performance, aiding advertisers to measure audience at theatres and will assess campaign return on investment (ROI).

“ProCAT is designed to help advertisers plan campaigns to reach a specific targeted audience set and has the capability to measure the performance of the campaign,” UFO Moviez CMO and head of enterprise sales Siddharth Bhardwaj said.

UFO Moviez expects a robust 15-20 per cent CAGR over the next three years on the back of expanding screen counts nationwide and heightened advertiser enthusiasm for cinema.

In collaboration with strategic partners, UFO Moviez aims to surpass 4,000 screens this fiscal year, solidifying its leadership in India and boosting revenue growth, the company said. PTI KRH MR