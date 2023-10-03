Uganda Airlines to begin operations in India on October 7

Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) Uganda Airlines on Tuesday announced commencement of its operations in India with the launch of a direct flight service, connecting Entebbe city in Uganda with Mumbai, starting October 7.

The thrice-a-week service will be operated with a wide-body Airbus A330-800 neo aircraft in a three-class configuration with 20 seats in business class, 28 in premium economy and rest 210 in economy, Uganda Airlines said at an event on Tuesday.

It will be for the first time in more than 50 years that India and Uganda will be connected by a non-stop flight service, the airline said.

"We are excited to introduce this (Entebbe-Mumbai flight), the latest addition to our network, which affirms Uganda Airlines expands travel options for our passengers. Besides convenience, we hope this route will add energy to the existing business and commercial relations between India and Uganda," said Adedayo Olawuyi, Chief Commercial Officer at Uganda Airlines.

The airline said the new route augments its services outside the African continent and joins a rapidly expanding network that offers travellers convenient connections to South, West, Central and Eastern Africa.

Uganda Airlines currently operates flights to Dubai, Johannesburg, Bujumbura, Nairobi, Mombasa, Zanzibar, Dar es Salaam, Kilimanjaro, Juba, Kinshasa and Mogadishu.

Flights to Lagos in Nigeria are scheduled to start shortly, it added. PTI IAS HVA