Uganda commissions power transmission project; Powergrid provided consultancy

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) State-owned Powergrid on Tuesday said the Uganda government has commissioned a power transmission project in which it had provided consultancy service.

President of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni along with Vice President Jessica Alupo dedicated to their nation a transmission project in which Powergrid was Project Management Consultant (PMC), an exchange filing said.

The company's Director (Personnel) Yatindra Dwivedi and Head (International business) Sanjay Kumar Gupta represented Powergrid at the ceremony in Uganda, the filing said.

The Nebbi and Arua sub-stations built with POWERGRID as PMC was dedicated to the nation "in presence of the Hon'ble Cabinet Minister of Energy, Ms. Ruth Ssentamu Nankabirwa, MPs and top officials from UETCL", Powergrid said.

Powergrid further said it had provided PMC services for the establishment of 132 kV Kole-Gulu-Olwiyo-Nebbi-Arua D/Ckt transmission line of 289 kms, involving river crossing of White Nile having 120-metre tall towers on each bank along with associated four sub-stations at Kole, Gulu, Nebbi and Arua under Grid Expansion and Reinforcement Project (GERP) funded by the World Bank.

The transmission system integrates West Nile region with Ugandan National Grid and will contribute towards the overall growth of that country.

Powergrid, under the Ministry of Power, has footprints in 23 countries.

As on July 31, the total transmission assets of company and its subsidiaries stands at 1,77,790 ckm of transmission lines, 278 substations, 5,32,446 MVA (megavolt amperes) of transformation capacity and a system availability of 99.81 per cent. PTI ABI CS HVA