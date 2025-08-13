Ugaoo aims for 63 pc revenue growth, turning black in FY26

Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) RPG Ventures, V3 Ventures and DSG Consumer Partners-backed urban gardening startup Ugaoo is aiming for a 63 per cent jump in revenues to Rs 155 crore in FY26 and turning profitable after four years in the red.

The Pune-based, ten-year-old company had closed FY25 with a revenue of Rs 95 crore and about Rs 2 crore loss.

"For FY26, we are targeting Rs 155 crore in revenue with a 12 per cent (profit) margin," its founder and chief executive Siddhant Bhalinge said in a statement.

The company, using an omnichannel selling model, is aiming to double retail stores to 20 in FY26, and take the number to 100 by FY20, the statement said.

At present, 80 per cent of revenues come from the online channel, while the remaining is split between retail (13 per cent) and corporate gifting (7 per cent).

It has over 1,200 stock keeping units, of which 24, mainly live plants, fertilisers, pots and seeds, are also sold through the fledgling quick commerce platforms, Bhalinge said.

From a geographical perspective, western India leads in online demand, accounting for 30 per cent of the orders, followed by north at 25 per cent and southern India at 20 per cent.

Bhalinge said it will be launching a hydroponics range before Diwali, which will come in three variants, and the cheapest one will retail at around Rs 8,000.

The company also announced actor Jackie Shroff as its brand ambassador on Wednesday.