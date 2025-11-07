UGRO Capital Q2 profit rises 19 pc to Rs 43 cr

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) UGRO Capital, a DataTech NBFC focused on MSME lending, on Friday reported a 19 per cent increase in its profit to Rs 43 crore in the quarter ended in September 2025.

The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 36 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income increased to Rs 461 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 343 crore in the same period last year, UGRO Capital said in a regulatory filing.

The firm earned interest income of Rs 322 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 208 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses also rose to Rs 400 crore against Rs 293 crore in the second quarter of the previous year.

With regard to asset quality, the gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) slightly deteriorated to 2.4 per cent at the end of September 2025 over 2.1 per cent a year ago. PTI DP DP SHW