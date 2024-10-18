Uhl Project Phase III to be made functional by Jan 2025: CM

Shimla, Oct 18 (PTI) The Uhl Project Phase III in Mandi district would be functional by January 2025, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said after inspecting the project on Friday.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said that lack of funds would not be allowed to hinder the completion of the Uhl Hydroelectric Project and announced an additional amount of Rs 85 crore as a 'sovereign guarantee' for this project.

He said that since the work of this project has been going on for the last few years resulting in escalation of its cost, the present state government has now speeded up the work of this project and Rs 100 crore was given in March this year for the project.

By the end of December or January 2025, power generation will be started after completing all technical investigations and findings, he added.

Tata Power Limited has been entrusted with the responsibility of third-party quality control to ensure quality in the construction work of the project.

He directed the project managers to complete this work within the targeted period and said that no scarcity of funds would be allowed to come in the way.

To make Himachal a green energy state by 2026, the government will harness all its renewable energy sources like hydropower, solar energy and green hydrogen on a productive and massive scale. PTI BPL BAL BAL