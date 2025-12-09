UHM forays into India with acquisition of boutique hospitality Rosastays

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) United Hospitality Management (UHM), a global leader in luxury and mixed-use hospitality management, on Tuesday announced its foray into India with the acquisition of Rosastays - a boutique hospitality brand with 17 operational properties.

The acquisition will strengthen UHM's presence in India with 17 operational properties across key leisure destinations, including Goa, Kasauli, Nainital, Pushkar, and Shimla, the company said in a statement.

The company's India operations will be led by Deepika Arora, and select Rosastays assets will be rebranded under the UHM umbrella between the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, it added.

"India is among the world's most dynamic hospitality markets. Our expansion here is a long-term investment in a region of immense potential. With Deepika's leadership and our proven global framework, we're set to create hospitality experiences that combine operational excellence with cultural authenticity, delivering true value for owners and investors," Klaus Assmann, UHM COO - Middle East, India and Southeast Asia, said.

UHM has partnered with global brands from IHG, Marriott, Accor, Hyatt, Wyndham, Yotel and Bespoke Residences and Holiday Homes and has over USD 1 billion in assets under management.

"India is entering a transformative phase in travel and hospitality - one that values authenticity, design, and differentiated guest experiences.

UHM's entry will bring global systems, a strong owner-centric philosophy, and operational expertise that will accelerate growth for our partners. Our goal is to set new benchmarks across boutique, midscale, and luxury hospitality - with India as a key driver of that growth," UHM Managing Director - India, Deepika Arora, said. PTI SM SHW