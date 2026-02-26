UIDAI teams up with Google for display of authorised Aadhaar centres on Google Maps

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and tech giant Google have teamed up to enable the display of authorised Aadhaar centres on Google Maps, a move that aims to enhance ease of access and convenience for residents across the country.

An official release said the initiative will help residents identify Aadhaar Centres based on the nature of services offered, like adult enrolment, child enrolment or only address and mobile update.

"In addition, information related to centre accessibility, including features such as 'divyang' friendly infrastructure and availability of parking facilities, operating hours, will also be displayed wherever applicable, further enhancing convenience for residents," the release said.

The facility is expected to be available in the coming months.

The collaboration is geared to enhance public convenience, curb misinformation, and ensure residents have seamless access to over 60,000 Aadhaar centres, including Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs), nationwide. This will ensure that when users search on Google Maps they are directed to verified Aadhaar centres.

"UIDAI is always focused on improving ease of living for Aadhaar number holders. This collaboration will ensure that navigating the authorised Aadhaar centres is now simpler, faster, and more transparent," Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO of UIDAI, said.

The subsequent phase of the collaboration will see UIDAI use Google Business Profile to manage centre information and respond directly to people's feedback, ensuring a transparent and responsive service ecosystem.

Going forward, the partnership will explore direct appointment booking through the Google Maps interface, allowing residents to plan their visits with even greater efficiency.

Roli Agarwal, Country Head, Strategic Partnerships at Google India, said that by joining hands with UIDAI to integrate verified Aadhaar centres, "we are making it easier for millions of residents to find trusted services with confidence and bridging the gap between essential government infrastructure and the people who need it most." PTI MBI HVA