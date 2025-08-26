Ujaas Energy board approves bonus issue

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Ujaas Energy's board on Tuesday approved a proposal to issue bonus issue in the ratio of 2:1 and allot over 2.22 crore shares to its shareholders.

According to a regulatory filing, the board, in its meeting on Tuesday, approved the issuance of bonus shares to public equity shareholders (promoters are not participating in this issue) in the ratio of 2:1.

That means, shareholders will get two fully paid-up equity shares of Re 1 face value for every one existing share held as on the record date.

However, the issue is subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting.

The company said it had Rs 7,482.33 lakh reserves and surplus available for capitalisation as of March 31, 2025.

The bonus issue is used to utilise reserves and surpluses. The bonus shares are expected to be credited into the shareholders' account within 2 months from the date of the Board approval.

The pre-bonus issue size of shareholding is 11,11,32,630 shares, which would be increased to 13,33,97,814 shares post allotment of shares.

The board also approved the enabling resolution for fundraising through FPO/ADR/GDR/QIP/Right issue/Preferential issue, etc, up to a tune of Rs 500 crore, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing AGM.

The board approved the enabling resolution to borrow funds not exceeding Rs 1,000 crore, subject to approval of the shareholders. PTI KKS BAL BAL